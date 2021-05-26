JAPANIME GAMES WILL RELEASE 'TOKYO GHOUL: BLOODY MASQUERADE' INTO U.S. RETAIL
Japanime Games will release Tokyo Ghoul: Bloody Masquerade, a new board game, into U.S. retail in summer 2021. Tokyo Ghoul is a hot anime and manga property (see "April 2021 NPD BookScan - Top 20 Author, Manga, Superhero Graphic Novels"), and now, it is a new bluff-and-deduction board game by Don't Panic Games. Players take on the roles of one of 15 characters from the anime, which include Kaneki, Touka, Juzo and Rize, as they hunt down ghouls or inspectors to complete their secret objectives. The identities of the characters must remain secret until the end of game, and the player who completes the most objectives wins.icv2.com