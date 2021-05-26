Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

JAPANIME GAMES WILL RELEASE 'TOKYO GHOUL: BLOODY MASQUERADE' INTO U.S. RETAIL

ICV2
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanime Games will release Tokyo Ghoul: Bloody Masquerade, a new board game, into U.S. retail in summer 2021. Tokyo Ghoul is a hot anime and manga property (see "April 2021 NPD BookScan - Top 20 Author, Manga, Superhero Graphic Novels"), and now, it is a new bluff-and-deduction board game by Don't Panic Games. Players take on the roles of one of 15 characters from the anime, which include Kaneki, Touka, Juzo and Rize, as they hunt down ghouls or inspectors to complete their secret objectives. The identities of the characters must remain secret until the end of game, and the player who completes the most objectives wins.

icv2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Ghoul#Ghouls#U S#Manga#Board Games#Complete Games#Japanime#Japanime Games#Bloody Masquerade#Tokyo#Superhero Graphic Novels#Kaneki#The Game#Bookscan#U S Retail#Panic Games#Npd#Rize#In Summer#Touka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Renegade Game Studios Announces New Products for VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE RPG

Renegade Game Studios has revealed their first products for Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition RPG. This August, fans will be able to add the Sabbat to their games as antagonists in the Sabbat: The Black Hand sourcebook. Inside are also Paths of Enlightenment, tools to expand your chronicles, and more. You can pre-order a copy now for $45 from Renegade.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals Card Game Announces New Expansion

Renegade Game Studios, the tabletop gaming company responsible for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid and Duel of Wands, has announced their first expansion for their expandable card game Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals! The set is called Blood & Alchemy, and it introduces two all-new vampiric bloodlines to the game: The Tremere, and the Thin-Bloods.
Video GamesGamespot

E3 2021 Schedule: Ubisoft Forward, Xbox/Bethesda, Square Enix, And More

E3 2021 won't look like past E3 events, as large gatherings are still not too common for industry events in the United States yet. Rather than host a large, in-person event like we've seen every other year except 2020, the ESA has chosen to host a digital show featuring a number of development and publishing partners. This will give everyone the chance to see trailers and announcements online while also giving companies the freedom to run events their own way. GameSpot is also participating in the gaming frenzy this June as an official E3 partner and the return of Play For All, which includes supporting AbleGamers.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Evil Dead: The Game Will Unveil Gameplay Footage June 10

Evil Dead: The Game is an upcoming title based around the Evil Dead IP. Within this game, players will get to take control of different iconic characters from the franchise through cooperative gameplay. Within the narrative, players will find that a portal has opened up which is allowing all sorts of creatures to lurk into our world. Overall, your goal is to close the portal which is done by completing a series of objectives and killing off hostile creatures that pop up around the area.
Retailhardcoregamer.com

Atari VCS Retail Release Date Announced

The Atari VCS has been in the works for quite some time and backers have already received their items. However, those who didn’t join the crowdfunding campaign, but wanted to get the unit were left wondering when they could get their hands on it – and we have our answer. On June 15, retailers like Best Buy, Micro Center, GameStop, and the official Atari VCS site will begin taking orders for the console and PC hybrid device. The core device is a game console – but it also has a PC mode enabling a whole new world of just what a user can use a gaming device for.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Lords Minute: E3 2021 Square Enix and Namco Bandai Predictions

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Lords of Gaming Writer Ty Swinson sits down with Lord Addict to discuss expectations for the Square Enix and Bandai Namco conferences. Square Enix has been on fire since the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, that is just the first chapter. We have high hopes of seeing much more in the Final Fantasy franchise. Meanwhile, at Bandai Namco, we expect to see more of Scarlet Nexus and Ni No Kuni 2.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Tales of Arise is 37.2 GB on PS5 and 39.5 GB on PS4 - News

Bandai Namco will be releasing the next game in the Tales of series, Tales of Arise, in September. The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account have revealed the download size of the game on the PlayStation consoles. The game on the PlayStation 5 will take up 37.205 GB of space on...
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s bombastic bundle of games from their fan-favorite series, Ninja Gaiden. The collection comes included with three of their most marketable games and remastered versions of the originals, namely Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.
RetailICV2

ASMODEE USA WILL RELEASE 'PROJECT L' IN U.S. RETAIL

Asmodee USA will release Project L, a tile-matching puzzle game by Boardcubator, on July 30. Project L is a tile-matching game featuring triple-layered 3D puzzles. Players use acrylic pieces to complete puzzle blocks in outlined spaces, similar to a miniature version of Tetris. They start with just two basic pieces, and can use up to three actions every turn to solve puzzles and get more pieces. As the variety of pieces in their pool increases, players can complete more difficult puzzles. They earn points for completed puzzles, and the players with the most points wins.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Bloodhunt is a New Game From the Vampire: The Masquerade Universe

A new trailer for the shooter Bloodhunt shooter trailer was shown at Summer Game Fest 2021. Signups for closed tests were also launched. During Summer Game Fest 2021 there was no shortage of new footage from previously announced projects. One of them was a trailer for an online shooter set in the universe created for the tabletop role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade. On this occasion, the game's official title - Bloodhunt- was finally revealed.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

New Nintendo Switch games releasing in July 2021

The Nintendo Switch is the most exciting handheld console on the market by far, and it has an attractive range of games to choose from. Let’s take a look at all of the newly releasing games due in July of 2021, shall we? Right, let’s get into it. Path: Through...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Tales of Arise trailer shown at Summer Games Fest

Tales of Arise is made internally by Bandai Namco and promises more anime open-world goodness. The game promises to offer more of that action-RPG/anime hybrid fun that the Tales games are known for. The Linear Motion Battle System returns and the core inspiration will be the 2009 entry in the series, Tales of Graces. This particular game will have a strong focus on the dichotomy between the old ways of life and rapid technical advancements. In the trailer, we see the characters announce themselves in dramatic fashion. It looks wild!
Video Gamespsu.com

Axiom Verge 2 Confirmed For PS5 And PS4 Release This Summer

Thomas Happ Games has confirmed that Axiom Verge 2 is indeed coming to both PS5 and PS4 this Summer, alongside its PC and Switch releases. The news was announced as a part of Summer Games Fest 2021 during Day of the Devs, where some more footage for the sequel was shown off.
Video Gamesmmoculture.com

Sword Art Online Black Swordsman: Ace – Quick look at new mobile MMORPG launched in China

Developed by Chinese studio Kingnet and published in China by Bilibili, Sword Art Online Black Swordsman: Ace is an officially licensed mobile MMORPG from Bandai Namco and Kadokawa. It launched a couple of days back as a China-exclusive title, and I managed to get on the hype train and give it a quick whirl. As usual, I am only giving the game a first look, without experience mid or late content.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

SNK and Dotemu Announce Metal Slug Tactics

Take the fight to Morden’s forces like never before in Metal Slug Tactics. As part of the Summer Game Fest, Dotemu and SNK have announced the development of Metal Slug Tactics, an upcoming SRPG set in the hugely popular run ‘n gun shooter’s universe. Created in partnership with French indie...