JAPANIME GAMES WILL RELEASE 'TOKYO GHOUL: BLOODY MASQUERADE' INTO U.S. RETAIL

The Atari VCS has been in the works for quite some time and backers have already received their items. However, those who didn’t join the crowdfunding campaign, but wanted to get the unit were left wondering when they could get their hands on it – and we have our answer. On June 15, retailers like Best Buy, Micro Center, GameStop, and the official Atari VCS site will begin taking orders for the console and PC hybrid device. The core device is a game console – but it also has a PC mode enabling a whole new world of just what a user can use a gaming device for.