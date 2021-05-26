Max Homa, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith commit to 2021 Travelers Championship

Max Homa, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith have committed to play at the 2021 Travelers Championship, the tournament announced Wednesday.

“All three of these players have been to our tournament before, and we appreciate them adding the Travelers Championship to their schedules,” Travelers executive vice president Andy Bessette said. “Our fans enjoy watching the best young players in golf, and this year’s tournament will feature many of them, including Abraham, Max and Cameron.”

Homa, 30, is the 42nd ranked golfer in the world and a two-time winner on the PGA Tour. He won the Genesis Invitational in February, knocking off Tony Finau in a playoff. A former NCAA champion, he’s made three prior starts at TPC River Highlands.

Ancer, the 19th-ranked player in the world, will make his fifth start at Travelers this summer. He tied for eighth back in 2019. He’s yet to win on the PGA Tour but has won on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Korn Ferry Tour and is coming off of three consecutive top-10 finishes on tour.

Smith is ranked 26th in the world, and has won three times on tour. The 27-year-old Australian tied for second at the Masters in 2020 and fifth at the U.S. Open in 2015, and will be making his fifth start in Cromwell.

Nine other golfers have already committed to this year’s tournament: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Paul Casey, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman.

The Travelers Championship, which runs June 21-27, expects to allow roughly 10,000 fans per day. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at $50 for Wednesday grounds tickets, $65 for Thursday and Friday grounds tickets and $70 for Saturday and Sunday. A second tier — courtyard tickets — will allow fans access to open-air structures that provide shaded seating overlooking the 17th and 18th holes, as well as food and drinks. Those tickets start at $150 for Wednesday, $260 for Thursday and Saturday and $280 for Friday and Sunday.

“How exciting is it going to be on Sunday, to have thousands of fans around the 18th green as our new champion sinks the final putt?” Bessette said at Travelers media day earlier this month. “It won’t just be Nathan and I looking at each other and giving each other high-fives about what a great ending it was last year. ... There will be many [other players] added to our field by the time we’re ready to get going in June.”

Shawn McFarland can be reached at smcfarland@courant.com .