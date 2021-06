Walla Walla Community College's softball team crushed Columbia Basin twice in a doubleheader here Thursday, May 13, winning the opener 12-3 before taking the second game 16-8. Kate Hopkins finished the day 4-for-7 with a home run, a double and four runs batted in for WWCC (18-4 record), teammate Makayla Anderson went 4-for-7 with a homer, two doubles and six RBI, and Chelsie Engle was 4-for-5 with a homer, a double and two RBI for the Warriors.