Crews clear crash on Westmoreland Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews have cleared a crash on a bridge between West Ashley and North Charleston. While a crash had blocked westbound lanes on I-526 at the General William C. Westmoreland Bridge, traffic cameras now show cars are moving freely. Originally, the SCDOT said a crash had closed westbound lanes of I-526 one mile past Exit 14 which heads towards Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.