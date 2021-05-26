Cancel
North Charleston, SC

Crews clear crash on Westmoreland Bridge

By Riley Bean
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews have cleared a crash on a bridge between West Ashley and North Charleston. While a crash had blocked westbound lanes on I-526 at the General William C. Westmoreland Bridge, traffic cameras now show cars are moving freely. Originally, the SCDOT said a crash had closed westbound lanes of I-526 one mile past Exit 14 which heads towards Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

