GLENDIVE — Billings Central senior libero Grace Zeier has signed with Dawson Community College, the Buccaneers announced Wednesday. “I’m excited to go to Dawson and be a part of the program Coach (Dina) Fritz is building," Zeier said in a press release. "Leadership, integrity and the ability to compete are important to me. I feel like these qualities are a part of the volleyball program at Dawson. On the tour I could see myself going there, and it was evident that there was a great community supporting the school."