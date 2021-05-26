A TITAN HAS BROKEN THROUGH WALL MARIA IN 'ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST STAND'

Attack On Titan creator has revealed that one now-infamous moment of the finale was actually improvised in the moment, as he was writing the manga's finale chapter. According to Hajime Isayama (via Baidu and Reddit), Eren Yeager's whiny line of dialogue "No, I don't want that!" was something that he just went with, during the process of drawing the panels for the scene. Now that line of dialogue from Eren has become a major focal point for a lot of fans, in the larger discussion of the overall controversial Attack On Titan ending. hearing that it wasn't exactly part of Isayama's deeper plan for the series' resolution won't make critics feel any better.