Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

A TITAN HAS BROKEN THROUGH WALL MARIA IN 'ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST STAND'

ICV2
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanime Games will release Attack on Titan: The Last Stand, a board game by Don't Panic Games, into U.S. retail this summer. In Attack on Titan: The Last Stand, Wall Maria has broken down and a Titan is surging toward the supply post in Trost. Players can take on the roles of their favorite Titan slayers from the anime (see "Streaming Drives 'Attack on Titan'") as they protect the castle walls. Their goal is to weaken the Titan so that one of them can get in a kill shot and end the threat to the last human city.

icv2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attack On Titan#The Last Stand#End Game#Japanime Games#Attack On Titan#The Game#Panic Games#Stand#Streaming#Full Size Images#Gallery#Drives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Anime
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Blood of Titans

Sign In to follow. Follow Blood of Titans, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ComicsTime Out Global

Attack on Titan characters appear as gigantic statues at The Landmark Tower in Yokohama

Popular Japanese manga series ‘Attack on Titan’ has come to life at The Landmark Tower in Yokohama. This multi-purpose complex, which houses a shopping mall, offices and a hotel, has installed a stunning 8.5m-tall statue of Eren, the manga’s main character, in his Titan form at the Sakata no Tane Garden Square in the centre of the building. The statue looks menacing, with Eren kneeling down, looking as if he’s about to punch the ground.
Comicswttspod.com

Attack On Titan: Marco’s Death Explained!

Marco Bodt’s experience on “Attack On Titan” was short and his demise severe. Here are the conditions of his demise, just as who was dependable. Marco Bott had a deplorable completion in the primary period of “Attack On Titan”, But how could he bite the dust, and who was liable for his passing? In light of the manga of a similar name by Hajime Isayama, “Shingeki no kyojin” Managed to get one of the top anime right now thus far the crowd needs the debut of the last season to be soon.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Creator Reveals the Finale Moment He Winged

Attack On Titan creator has revealed that one now-infamous moment of the finale was actually improvised in the moment, as he was writing the manga's finale chapter. According to Hajime Isayama (via Baidu and Reddit), Eren Yeager's whiny line of dialogue "No, I don't want that!" was something that he just went with, during the process of drawing the panels for the scene. Now that line of dialogue from Eren has become a major focal point for a lot of fans, in the larger discussion of the overall controversial Attack On Titan ending. hearing that it wasn't exactly part of Isayama's deeper plan for the series' resolution won't make critics feel any better.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Evil Dead: The Game Will Unveil Gameplay Footage June 10

Evil Dead: The Game is an upcoming title based around the Evil Dead IP. Within this game, players will get to take control of different iconic characters from the franchise through cooperative gameplay. Within the narrative, players will find that a portal has opened up which is allowing all sorts of creatures to lurk into our world. Overall, your goal is to close the portal which is done by completing a series of objectives and killing off hostile creatures that pop up around the area.