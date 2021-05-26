A TITAN HAS BROKEN THROUGH WALL MARIA IN 'ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST STAND'
Japanime Games will release Attack on Titan: The Last Stand, a board game by Don't Panic Games, into U.S. retail this summer. In Attack on Titan: The Last Stand, Wall Maria has broken down and a Titan is surging toward the supply post in Trost. Players can take on the roles of their favorite Titan slayers from the anime (see "Streaming Drives 'Attack on Titan'") as they protect the castle walls. Their goal is to weaken the Titan so that one of them can get in a kill shot and end the threat to the last human city.icv2.com