Monster Hunter Stories 2 Genes and Transferable Abilities Introduced

By Andrew Kiya
Siliconera
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom revealed new information about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’s monster training and genes ability transferal mechanics. Players will be able to acquire monsters from eggs taken from monster dens found scattered in the field. They can then power up their Monsties through the Rite of Channeling. The information was revealed during the May 2021 Digital Event.

www.siliconera.com
