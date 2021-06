SUNNYSIDE — Everything came together at the right time for Sunnyside in its season finale Friday night. A shorthanded West Valley side couldn't do much to stop the determined Grizzlies and their two senior leaders, who carried a dominant attack in a 7-0 win to capture the CBBN South title. Ezequiel Rodriguez recorded a hat trick to end the season as the team's top scorer and Diego Cervantes finished with four assists.