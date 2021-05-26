Get to Know the Principal Cast of the

Adil C is the artist name of Adil Chaudhry. His first name ‘Adil’ means Justice. Which is iconic since Adil C’s biggest pop vocal inspiration comes from Justin Bieber who’s most recent album release was named Justice. Adil C was born in Montréal Quebec on April 7th 1997, however he moved to Mississauga/Toronto Canada with his family at an early age of 5 and spent his time growing up in Ontario. After finding his love for music at such a young age, Adil C has been skilled with the ability to play guitar, drums, bass, audio production, recording, mixing/mastering, and singing. In his early elementary school years all the way through high school he was always known as the talented music kid.