Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Get to Know the Principal Cast of the

By Marc J. Franklin
Playbill
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon M. Chu’s film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical In The Heights is set to arrive in theatres and on HBO Max June 11. Ahead of the movie’s release, we’re taking a look at the actors set to bring the stage roles the silver screen.

www.playbill.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Gregory Diaz Iv
Person
Alex Lacamoire
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Olga Merediz
Person
Corey Hawkins
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Leslie Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubin#Marc Jacobs Alice#Movie Stars#Original Stars#Broadway#Hbo Max#Mitchell Travers#Best Musical#Executive Music Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Moviesheyuguys.com

In The Heights – Jon M. Chu & the cast on the biggest film this summer

In The Heights is just the film to shake us out of our lockdown funk, and at the end of this month Jon M. Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda bring the hit stage show to the big screen. Today we present interviews with the director and many of the cast for what is sure to be one of the films of the year. You can read our ecstatic review right here.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Trailer: Andrew Garfield Shows Off Singing Chops in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Film

Netflix has released the first trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut, “Tick, Tick…Boom!,” starring Andrew Garfield. Staying true to the film’s title, its first trailer shares scenes from “Tick, Tick…Boom!” over an incessant ticking noise that grows faster with each second. The clip also teases Garfield’s singing chops, as the film marks his movie musical debut.
MoviesDecider

Lin-Manuel Miranda Recreates ‘Rent’ Creator’s Life in First Teaser for Netflix’s ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’

Netflix has released the teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s feature directorial debut, tick, tick…BOOM!, which is set to follow Rent creator Jonathan Larson. The musical film will follow the mastermind from his early oughts, all the way into his thrilling career that revolutionized theater. The film, which is an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical stage musical, is set to release on Netflix and in limited theaters this Fall.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Andrew Garfield Sings in Trailer for Netflix Mid-Life Crisis Musical tick, tick... BOOM!

Broadway sensation Lin-Manuel Miranda will be taking up the director’s chair for the first time to bring Johnathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical to the big screen. The first official teaser for the Netflix adaptation of tick, tick… BOOM! sees Andrew Garfield fretting about his own mortality. With In the Heights out today on HBO Max and in theaters, 2021 is shaping up to be a busy year for the multi-talented playwright.
Moviescbr.com

Andrew Garfield Makes Theater History in the Teaser for Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM!

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie musical tick, tick... BOOM!. The teaser features Andrew Garfield as Jon, a wannabe theater composer who's plunged into a personal crisis as he approaches his 30th birthday while living in New York City in 1990. In the days leading up to a performance that could finally make his carer, Jon struggles to avoid buckling under the pressure, even as everyone from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp) to his artistic community, which is dealing with the AIDS epidemic, are faced with challenges of their own.
Musiccultmtl.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights explodes with imagination

It’s rare these days that a musical sweeps you off your feet. Most are overproduced, overthought, bloated messes that err too deeply into twisted off-key naturalism or fall off into an incoherent “more is more” ethos that leaves you craving the stark minimalism of a cold, white room. What a surprise, then, that In the Heights, the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular Broadway hit (itself an adaptation of a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes), strikes all the right notes.
Celebritiesfloridanewstimes.com

To Fallon watching “Broadways Back!” Sung by Lin-Manuel Miranda

No one is so excited about Broadway’s resurgence. Lin-Manuel MirandaOn Tuesday night In the Heights Creator who appeared in The Tonight Show A theater performance about the musical return in September.With Miranda Jimmy Fallon Add their own fresh spin to “You’ll Be Back”. Hamilton We welcome again all the Broadway shows we missed last year.They recreate the scene Dear Evan Hansen, Evil, West Side Story, Book of MormonThere are lots of fun parodies such as.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Netflix movie has a musical new trailer

With one Lin-Manuel Miranda project on the horizon – In The Heights arrives on HBO Max and in cinemas imminently – another has already shown its face. Netflix has released the first trailer for Tick, Tick... Boom!, the Hamilton music maker's feature-length directorial debut. Tick, Tick... Boom! centers on the...
Musicthisis50.com

Get To Know Adil C The Popstar

Adil C is the artist name of Adil Chaudhry. His first name ‘Adil’ means Justice. Which is iconic since Adil C’s biggest pop vocal inspiration comes from Justin Bieber who’s most recent album release was named Justice. Adil C was born in Montréal Quebec on April 7th 1997, however he moved to Mississauga/Toronto Canada with his family at an early age of 5 and spent his time growing up in Ontario. After finding his love for music at such a young age, Adil C has been skilled with the ability to play guitar, drums, bass, audio production, recording, mixing/mastering, and singing. In his early elementary school years all the way through high school he was always known as the talented music kid.
Moviesradiojamestown.com

Whoopi Goldberg joins animated feature 'Luck;' watch teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'tick, tick...BOOM; & more

Whoopi Goldberg has been tapped to voice the lead role in Apple+'s new animated feature, Luck, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Directed by Peggy Holmes, the story centers on "the unluckiest girl in the world," who comes together with magical creatures to "uncover a powerful force." Goldberg will voice The Captain, the "tough as nails" head of security who keeps bad luck out of the Land of Good Luck. The EGOT winner joins previously announced cast member Jane Fonda, who will voice The Dragon, the CEO of the Land of Good Luck. A release date for Luck has yet to be announced.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Get to Know the ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 13 Cast (PHOTOS)

Fresh off the heels of Lifetime’s most successful season of Married at First Sight to date, the series is setting its sights on another group of couples to marry in Season 13. The three-hour premiere episode, arriving Wednesday, July 21, will introduce 10 new Texan singles taking the leap at...