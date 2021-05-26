Daz Cameron powers Toledo, Joey Wentz debuts

Good pitching and a strong showing from Daz Cameron steered the Hens to a victory in the first of this six-game set in Louisville. Two pitches into the game, Cameron hammered a fastball from veteran lefty Josh Osich 415 feet over the centerfield wall. He racked up three hits in the game overall, and made good contact in four appearances before striking out in the ninth. Just a few games back from a wrist injury, Cameron is off to a nice start.