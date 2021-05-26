Tony Nominee Samuel E. Wright Dies at 74

Powerhouse renditions of songs from Joseph, Phantom, Superstar and more – plus memories from the man himself – dazzle in an inventive show. Andrew Lloyd Webber is the first to acknowledge that his music is anathema to some audiences. If you don’t like it, get out now, the composer jokily declaims from a throne in a video appearance opening this celebratory concert. Otherwise, just sit back and abandon your defences to the music of the night, as songs from Joseph, Starlight Express, Phantom and other hits are delivered in the round without so much as a dreamcoat, a pair of roller skates or a mask on the revolve stage.