Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tony Nominee Samuel E. Wright Dies at 74

By Dan Meyer
Playbill
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel E. Wright, a two-time Tony nominee also known for his voice work as Sebastian the Crab in the animated film The Little Mermaid, died May 24. He was 74. The Broadway alum made his debut in 1971 in the ensemble of Jesus Christ Superstar. Next, he served as a replacement Valentine in the musical Two Gentlemen of Verona and then played Sam in the Sherman Brothers musical Over Here!, co-starring Anne Reinking, Marilu Henner, John Travola, Treat Williams, a Tony-winning Janie Sell, and more. Following this string of success, Mr. Wright scored his biggest role yet: as a replacement for the Leading Player in the original production of Pippin.

www.playbill.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Howard Ashman
Person
Cy Coleman
Person
Samuel E. Wright
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Marilu Henner
Person
Zora Neale Hurston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Broadway#Hudson Valley#Sherman Brothers#Pippin#Club#Little Mermaid#Treat Williams#Mr Wright#Best Featured Actor#Co Starring Anne Reinking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Shore News Network

Samuel Wright, voice of Sebastian from Little Mermaid has died

NOT EXACTLY NEWS – He was the voice that entertained an entire generation with his deep Jamaican style accent in the blockbuster hit Disney film, The Little Mermaid. Samuel Edward Wright, born November 20, 1946 played the beloved little crustacean Sebastian, known mostly for his song, “Under the Sea”. Internet rumors in May of 2021 were abuzz with the report of the beloved voice actor’s death, but did it happen?
MoviesComicBook

The Little Mermaid: First Look at Halle Bailey on Set as Ariel Revealed

Disney's live-action take on The Little Mermaid is currently in production, with filming taking place over in Italy. While Disney has yet to release anything official from the film just yet, set photos from the production are finally starting to surface online, and fans are getting a chance to see star Halle Bailey take on the role of Ariel for the very first time. This week, images of Bailey in a mermaid's tail made their way to social media.
TV ShowsThe Guardian

Robin Wright

First look review Land review – Robin Wright heads into the wild for tame drama. The actor makes a muted directorial debut with a conventional film about a woman going off the grid after a devastating tragedy. From raw drama to foot trauma: the best of Sundance 2021. Films from...
Annandale-on-hudson, NYbard.edu

Bard Summerscape Announces Casting for “Most Happy In Concert,” Conceived by Tony Award Nominee Daniel Fish and His Oklahoma! Music Collaborators Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci

Bard SummerScape today announces casting for Most Happy in Concert, a setting of Frank Loesser’s songs for The Most Happy Fella from director Daniel Fish and arrangers Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci, who previously collaborated on the Tony Award-winning production of Oklahoma! that originated at Bard SummerScape in 2015. The live-in-person performances take place on the evenings of August 5, 6, and 7 on an outdoor stage being constructed at Bard’s Montgomery Place campus on the Hudson River.
Buffalo, NYvisitstaugustine.com

Tony Scozzaro

Originally from Buffalo, New York, St. Augustine’s Tony Scozzaro is easily one of the most prominent guitarists in Northeast Florida. Having studied music at Villa Marie College in New York, Tony gained a knack for both his instrument and for teaching music. From his fingerstyle ragtime rolls to his incomparable jazz swing compositions and nasty blues licks, Tony is a master of the guitar who leaves no genre unknown. A renowned and esteemed studio musician, Tony weaves every style of genre and technique into the threads of his live performances, creating a massively impressive body of original work as well as cover song favorites. Performing an array of styles, Tony features jazz, swing jazz, traditional jazz, ragtime, blues, classic rock, rock and roll, soul, funk, pop, folk, and even rhythm and blues in a live setting.
Movieswopular.com

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'prepared To Be Arrested' Over Theatre Reopening

The impresario says he will open his new production of Cinderella "come hell or high water". Andrew Lloyd Webber 'prepared to be arrested' if theatres don't fully reopen. Andrew Lloyd Webber, the genius behind some of the biggest musicals in history, has insisted he will be opening his theatres regardless of the PM's decision ...
Musicblackthen.com

Theresa Merritt Hines: Stage, Film, and Television Actress & Singer

Theresa Hines was an American stage, film, and television actress and singer. Theresa Merritt Hines was born on September 24, 1922, in Emporia, Virginia. As a teen, Hines appeared on a radio show, targeting black audiences, entitled “Parisian Tailor’s Colored Kiddie Hour.”. She studied at the Settlement School of Music...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Trailer: Andrew Garfield Shows Off Singing Chops in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Film

Netflix has released the first trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut, “Tick, Tick…Boom!,” starring Andrew Garfield. Staying true to the film’s title, its first trailer shares scenes from “Tick, Tick…Boom!” over an incessant ticking noise that grows faster with each second. The clip also teases Garfield’s singing chops, as the film marks his movie musical debut.
MusicThe Guardian

The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber review – blows off lockdown cobwebs

Powerhouse renditions of songs from Joseph, Phantom, Superstar and more – plus memories from the man himself – dazzle in an inventive show. Andrew Lloyd Webber is the first to acknowledge that his music is anathema to some audiences. If you don’t like it, get out now, the composer jokily declaims from a throne in a video appearance opening this celebratory concert. Otherwise, just sit back and abandon your defences to the music of the night, as songs from Joseph, Starlight Express, Phantom and other hits are delivered in the round without so much as a dreamcoat, a pair of roller skates or a mask on the revolve stage.
Celebritiesfloridanewstimes.com

To Fallon watching “Broadways Back!” Sung by Lin-Manuel Miranda

No one is so excited about Broadway’s resurgence. Lin-Manuel MirandaOn Tuesday night In the Heights Creator who appeared in The Tonight Show A theater performance about the musical return in September.With Miranda Jimmy Fallon Add their own fresh spin to “You’ll Be Back”. Hamilton We welcome again all the Broadway shows we missed last year.They recreate the scene Dear Evan Hansen, Evil, West Side Story, Book of MormonThere are lots of fun parodies such as.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Dustin Hoffman to star in Sam & Kate

Dustin Hoffman is to lead the cast of the comedy-drama 'Sam & Kate' with his son Jake Hoffman, Sissy Spacek and Schuyler Fisk. Dustin Hoffman will lead the cast of 'Sam & Kate'. The 83-year-old actor will star in the comedy-drama with his son Jake Hoffman, Sissy Spacek and Schuyler...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Joe Morton

Fox’s drama Our Kind of People has added Emmy winner Joe Morton to its cast. The former Scandal star will play a wealthy and ruthless business leader in the drama, which the network ordered. Why ‘Justice League’ Star Joe Morton Thinks Fans Should Have More of a Say. The actor...
Books & Literaturecomicmix.com

IAMTW Announces 2021 Nominees

The International Association of Media Tie-In Writers (IAMTW) recognizes the wide range of authors who work on media tie-ins. Often overlooked, these writers craft exciting tales using beloved characters and settings of franchises including the likes of Mike Hammer, Firefly, Murder She Wrote, James Bond, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Star Trek. These stories can be original adventures, or adaptations of movies or television episodes. They include all genres and a wide range of lengths and formats.
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' becomes a magical movie

Washington Heights is an actual Manhattan neighborhood but the movie "In the Heights" is not set in the real world. It takes place in the world of musicals, which is full of magic and possibilities. Jon M. Chu, who directed "Crazy Rich Asians" and a couple of the "Step Up"...