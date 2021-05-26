Tony Nominee Samuel E. Wright Dies at 74
Samuel E. Wright, a two-time Tony nominee also known for his voice work as Sebastian the Crab in the animated film The Little Mermaid, died May 24. He was 74. The Broadway alum made his debut in 1971 in the ensemble of Jesus Christ Superstar. Next, he served as a replacement Valentine in the musical Two Gentlemen of Verona and then played Sam in the Sherman Brothers musical Over Here!, co-starring Anne Reinking, Marilu Henner, John Travola, Treat Williams, a Tony-winning Janie Sell, and more. Following this string of success, Mr. Wright scored his biggest role yet: as a replacement for the Leading Player in the original production of Pippin.www.playbill.com