Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westfield, MA

Westfield Fire Commission to discuss whether to appeal civil service ruling vacating terminations of three firefighters and order of investigation of chief

By Jim Russell
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WESTFIELD – The city’s three-person Fire Commission is scheduled to discuss whether to appeal a recent civil service ruling, during an executive session meeting on Thursday morning. At issue is the May 21 Massachusetts Civil Service Commission decision vacating the Westfield Fire Commission’s terminations, in December 2019, of Captain Rebecca...

www.masslive.com
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
40K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Civil Court#Civil Litigation#Fire Chief#Misconduct#Superior Court#Vacating Terminations#Civil Service Decision#Civil Service Appeal#Independent Review#Mayor#Mandatory Actions#Executive Session#B Completion#Agenda#Chief Egloff#Discipline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
West Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Development director cut from $105M West Springfield budget

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Town government will continue to run “economic development by committee,” Mayor William Reichelt said, after the City Council cut a $60,550 development director position from the fiscal 2022 budget this week. Apart from that one change, the council passed Reichelt’s $105.43 million proposed budget, which covers the...
Belchertown, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Two Belchertown police officers promoted

BELCHERTOWN – The Select Board at Monday’s meeting approved the promotions of two officers, Michael J. Beaupre and Dennis M. Fitzgerald recommended by Chief of Police Christopher Pronovost. Beaupre joined the Belchertown force part time in 2007, became full time officer in a year’s time, was promoted to sergeant in...
Holyoke, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council mulls changing Columbus Day to Indigenous People Day

HOLYOKE – Ward 4 Councilor Libby Hernandez proposed the City of Holyoke replaces Columbus Day in October with Indigenous People Day. Hernandez presented the order at Wednesday’s Public Service Committee chaired by Councilor At-Large James Leahy. The order stated that “The City of Holyoke consists of more than 50% of its population being Latinos, predominantly Puerto Rican heritage.”
Hampden County, MAwesternmassnews.com

Hampden County DA Anthony Giuliani speaks at WNE commencement

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western New England celebrated their 2021 graduation commencement Sunday. The event was held in the Anthony Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center. Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni addressed the graduates and received the President's Medallion. “It is also maybe first and foremost a privilege to address you, the...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Apiary regulations considered

WESTFIELD- The Board of Health is seeking input from the Department of Public Health (DPH) about beekeeping regulations that were proposed in last month’s Board of Health meeting. Health Director Joseph Rouse said during the May 14 meeting that he wanted to get input from the DPH to ensure that...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

School transportation director outlines complaint procedure

WESTFIELD – Westfield Public Schools Transportation Director Pamela Kotarski responded to a request for comment about a complaint posted on a Westfield Facebook forum about a school bus driver’s actions. She also spoke about the procedure to follow if someone has a complaint. “In regards to the complaint that was...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Velis advocates for local needs during budget sessions

After an extended and arduous session in 2020, budget season is officially underway yet again in the State Senate. This week has been filled with meetings of all sorts from constituents to organizations as well as my elected colleagues in the legislature. I have filed a number of amendments that will specifically benefit our district and I look forward to advocating on behalf of them during the Senate’s budget debate.
Hampden, MAthereminder.com

Embattled retirement board chair spars with towns

LONGMEADOW/HAMPDEN – Tensions continue to flare between the Hampden County Retirement Board (HCRB) Chair Richard Theroux and the leaders of the towns that pay into the system. Since an audit by the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) released in February that found what it called “questionable” financial decisions, the towns, school districts and other units have expressed growing mistrust of the board. Two of the most vocal units are the towns of Hampden and Longmeadow.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Parks & Recreation considers request to fly Pride flag on green

WESTFIELD – At-large Councilor Kristen Mello presented a request on behalf of the Westfield Pride Alliance to the Parks & Recreation Commission at its May 10 meeting to fly a Pride Progress flag in Park Square Green during the month of June. Mello said they would like to raise the...
Hampden, MAthereminder.com

Hampden questions budget, votes for garage expansion

HAMPDEN – The cafeteria at Thornton W. Burgess Middle School May 10 was standing room only as roughly 150 residents turned out to vote on 23 issues before the Annual Town Meeting. Nearly all of the articles passed, but not without debate, questions from voters and some theatrics. Article 2...