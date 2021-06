My.Games revealed this week that they have released a new free update into Skyforge as players can experience the Hunters Of Terra. The update comes with a few different addtio9mns that should make fans very happy, or at the very least keep them busy for a long while. Players will be able to explore a brand new class that they can upgrade and level up with as the new Bounty Hunter class has been added to the mix. Now you can head off and seek out criminals and other bounties in an effort to make some real cash. The update also comes with a new Dungeon and a new Squad Adventure, both of which have hours of entertainment behind them, provided you don't just try to boss rush them and at least try to enjoy them.