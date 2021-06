RB Leipzig have told Liverpool to pay Ibrahima Konate’s release clause in full or forget about signing the centre-back, a report claims. Of the areas in his squad which manager Jurgen Klopp could address, defence has become a key concern. Liverpool’s three senior centre-halves may be closing in on returns, but injuries to the trio have taught the Reds a cruel lesson. As such, Klopp is reportedly looking to bring a fourth option in if the worst happens again.