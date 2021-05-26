Cancel
Bowie, TX

Lake in Bowie approaching flood level

By Tyler Boydston
newschannel6now.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake Amon G. Carter in Bowie is approaching flood level. According to the City of Bowie’s Facebook page, the lake is currently at 921 feet. Flood level for the lake is 925 feet. City officials say the blue docks at Selma Park are being impacted as...

www.newschannel6now.com
Bowie, TX
Selma, TX
Bowie, TX
