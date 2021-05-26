Cancel
Video Games

Everything in the May Monster Hunter Digital Event: New monsters, story, DLC, and roadmaps

By Nadine Dornieden
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring May's Monster Hunter Digital Event, Capcom revealed new information about the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and the previously released Monster Hunter Rise. Monster Hunter Digital Event. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. In the first few minutes of the digital presentation, Capcom revealed a...

