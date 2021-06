Traders Galaxy has announced that there is going to be a new Bot War Turbo Edition Starter Set coming up for pre-order alongside a bunch of other goodies on 1st July!. This new Starter Set is going to feature a clash between the Valiants and COIL. You can see some of the prototype miniatures here painted up and looking gorgeous! The final miniatures will be produced using Traders Galaxy's top-quality resin and will come alongside all you need to get started.