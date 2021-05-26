Channing Tatum Shares Naked Selfie, Jokes He’ll Have To ‘Prepare’ His Mother

Cancel
By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
 15 days ago

Leaving nothing to the imagination! Channing Tatum stripped down for his upcoming movie The Lost City of D — and the internet isn’t complaining.

“You know when you in the makeup trailer a–hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s–t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie,” Tatum, 41, captioned the cheeky photo via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 25. “And yes I’m flexing so hard I got a cramp.”

The Magic Mike star has previously used social media to show off the work that goes into maintaining his physique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFjkU_0aC4Bhx800
Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram

“I have done all kinds of bulls–t to get in or stay in shape. Almost everything you can think of. And I have to say nothing yet has been more suffocating and exhausting and effective than freestyle wrestling or open ocean water swimming,” Tatum captioned a video of him emerging from the ocean via Instagram on Monday, May 24. “There are moments in both that I am always like I think I might die haha. Yup pretty sure I can’t go on let go would be better than this.”

The Step Up alum continued to open up about pushing himself for movie roles and offered fans some advice about staying committed.

“Either way get after it everyone. It’s good to be alive. There are so many people that can’t say that. I’m so blessed,” he concluded.

Tatum is no stranger to sharing his journey on a new project with a shirtless glimpse at his time on set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04P3Zz_0aC4Bhx800
Channing Tatum. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s–t, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run,” the Alabama native captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of him returning to work following the pandemic in September 2020. “To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo [sic]. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha.”

The She’s the Man star has revealed that it isn’t only about the transformation that happens for a role, but also the change that happens after he wraps on a project.

“There is nothing and I mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2020 after he finished filming Dog. “And then shaving my head and letting the character go. It’s a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I’m about to be sooooo freee!!! Hahahaha.”

He added at the time, “I have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me. @dogthefilm and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now. Sending it up for all.”

