Caitlyn Jenner: My family not 'involved whatsoever' in gubernatorial bid

Caitlyn Jenner says she doesn't want her famous family to be involved "whatsoever" in her California gubernatorial bid.

"I did speak with all my children. I said, 'Hey, I do not want one tweet. This is my deal,' " the Olympian and former reality TV star said Wednesday in an interview on "CBS This Morning."

The Republican is running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in this year's recall election.

Jenner added that she asked her adult children "not to be involved whatsoever."

The former "I Am Cait" star's daughters with ex-wife Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, haven't publicly weighed in on the political bid.

Kim Kardashian West , Caitlyn Jenner's former stepdaughter, also hasn't commented on the recall effort in the Golden State, but is no stranger to having a famous family member run for office. The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star's estranged husband, rapper Kanye West , launched an unsuccessful presidential campaign last year.

Although she appeared in the Oval Office alongside then-President Trump while discussing prison reform issues, Kardashian West — who boasts nearly 70 million followers on Twitter — had endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 White House race.

"As we all know," Jenner told CBS's Gayle King , Anthony Mason and Enrique Acevedo, "politics can be a pretty tough business."

"People have come after me all my life. And I kind of just move on and do my own thing," she said.

Jenner, 71, said she gave a directive to her brood: "I said, 'If anybody asks any questions in the media — because they're obviously in the media — I said just say no comment. Address your comments to me.' "