Aspirus Health Shares Tips for Safe Biking

Wisconsin’s weather is bringing a welcome spring to people’s steps as they get outside to enjoy warmer conditions. “Exercise has all kinds of health benefits including controlling weight, lowering risk of chronic disease, strengthening bones, and even improving mental health and mood,” said Dr. Berkin Ulgen, a board-certified primary care provider specializing in sports medicine and family medicine with Prevea Health. “However, when jumping back into an outdoor routine, it’s easy to push yourself too hard and put yourself at risk for injury.” Prevea Health offers the following five tips to help you safely return to an active, outdoor lifestyle this spring: