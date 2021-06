There are few things better than jamming out to tunes all weekend long, and Euføeni and Max Green have curated a playlist for just that!. Since first arriving on the scene, Euføeni has regularly brought the heat to speakers near and far with some sensational tunes and mixes that have caught the ear of many. While his sound has morphed during this time, one thing has remained constant – the music he makes is perfect for grooving the day away while simultaneously lifting up spirits along the way. Now, he’s looked to fellow rising star Max Green for his latest release, “Only On The Weekends.”