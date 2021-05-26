FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/26/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

When the dust settled on Sunday night, only one team remained as the top dog in the NBA. The Utah Jazz. This is the first time in the history of the franchise that the Jazz have finished with the lone best record in the NBA. They have however, tied for the best record multiple times throughout history. They also accomplished another first time feat this year, becoming the first team in the history of the NBA to finish with at least 10-three pointers in every game of the regular season.