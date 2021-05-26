Cancel
FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/26/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

By Stan Son
rotoballer.com
 18 days ago

We've got a three-game Eastern Conference playoff slate for Wednesday. The Wizards and 76ers start at 7:00 pm ET. The Hawks and Knicks tip-off at 7:30 pm ET while the Grizzlies and Jazz play at 10:00 pm ET. PHI, ATL, and MEM all lead 1-0 in their series. PHI is favored by 8 points, NYK is favored by 2.5 points, and UTA is favored by 8.5 points. The O/U is 230.5 for the WAS/PHI game, 212.5 for the ATL/NYK game, and 218.5 for the MEM/UTA game.

