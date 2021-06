"Every doll needs a set of wings, there is no way around this. And what better way to get wings for your dolls than to make your own! This quick tutorial shows you the step-by-step directions on how to make beautiful fairy wings for your dolls. You can add custom designs of any shape and color to make it look even more unique and beautiful. The craft only takes about 20 minutes from start to finish, but provides months and months of fun with the dolls!"