Coronado Promenade Concerts resume in Spreckels Park beginning June 20 with concerts every Sunday through Sept. 5, except on July 4. The City Council will consider a request by the Concerts’ board of directors to add an additional concert for Sept. 12 since no concert will be held on the Fourth of July. Coronado Community Band will open the concert series, part of a double-header that starts at 4:30 p.m. on June 20. Coronado’s own It’s Never 2L8 will play immediately after. Six of the 12 acts are local bands and the others are returning favorites. The schedule for this year’s concerts can be found at coronadoarts.com.