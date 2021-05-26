Cancel
Hidalgo County, TX

Pit bull’s leg amputated after being shot, favorably recovering

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Pearl, the pitbull shot on the leg, is favorably recovering from a leg amputation. The organization caring for Pearl said she is now learning to walk. On Tuesday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested the suspect of shooting the pit bull in La Villa. IDEA...

Edinburg, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Eight Human Smuggling Events Lead to 98 Arrests

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents, with the assistance of state and local law enforcement, interdicted eight human smuggling events that resulted in the arrest of 98 individuals. Thursday morning, RGV Border Patrol agents, with assistance from the Roma Police Department, apprehended 17 migrants from...
Weslaco, TXkurv.com

Weslaco Police Investigate Shooting With Injuries

Police in Weslaco investigate a shooting that left a woman injured. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shots fired call Tuesday afternoon on 27th Street. The victim is receiving treatment, but her condition isn’t known. Investigators say domestic violence appears to be involved, but no other details have been released so far.
Hidalgo County, TXmyrgv.com

Attempted murder fugitive booked into Hidalgo County jail

After nearly four years on the run, a 43-year-old man accused of attempting to kill two men in 2017 has been booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said on Facebook last Friday that deputies arrested Jose Maganez at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.
Hidalgo County, TXKRGV

Increase in illegal burning worries county officials

Fire tore through a property at La Homa and West Mile 4 in rural Mission this past Mother’s Day Sunday, leaving a family without a home - and costing a man his business. Back in April - another fire destroyed a nearby home. The fires were used by Hidalgo County officials as a backdrop to discuss two issues they say can be dangerous – illegal dumping and illegal burning.
Edinburg, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

24 Migrants Apprehended in a Train Grain Hopper

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents apprehended 24 migrants in a train grain hopper in Robstown, Texas. Yesterday morning, agents assigned to the Corpus Christi Border Patrol station were conducting train check duties in Robstown, Texas, when they noticed tell-tale signs on the side of a train gain hopper consistent with migrant smuggling. Agents climbed aboard the train and discovered several individuals inside the grain hopper. They were removed and found to be in good health. One individual did require medical assistance for a small cut sustained to his chin when he and the others entered the grain hopper in Laredo, Texas. Laredo is on the border approximately 120 miles southwest of Robstown, Texas. The noncitizens are all adults and nationals from Mexico and Guatemala. All of the noncitizens were taken into Border Patrol custody.