Charleston, WV

Multi-million dollar downtown Charleston library project takes another step

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another major step in the construction of a multi-million dollar project for the downtown Charleston library has been taken. The pouring of concrete took place Wednesday on the Sky Bridge connecting the Kanawha County Public Library (KCPL) to the Summer Street Parking Garage. Following the pouring of the concrete, five KCPL employees who have been employed 35 years or longer, made handprints in the concrete to commemorate.

City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Government
