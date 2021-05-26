Cancel
Judge upholds Penn St. ex-president Spanier's jail sentence

By MARK SCOLFORO ~ Associated Press
 2021-05-26

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- The former Penn State president who was forced out as the school's top administrator when Jerry Sandusky was arrested a decade ago will soon have to report to jail after a judge on Wednesday upheld a sentence issued four years ago. The judge ordered Graham Spanier...

