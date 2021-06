My Hero Academia explained why Lady Nagant is following All For One in the first place with the newest chapter of the series. The more we learn about the mysterious Lady Nagant, the more complicated and layered her back story really seems to be. First introduced to the series as one of the many villainous prisoners who had been freed by All For One, it was soon revealed that she was the first mercenary All For One had tasked with bringing in Izuku Midoriya. As the two of them have been fighting, we're learning even more.