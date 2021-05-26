Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas family moves to New Mexico to support son’s gender transition

By Nexstar Media Wire
cw39.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Families of transgender children in Arkansas are now considering moving out of the state after a law banning any kind of chemical treatment or surgery involving gender reassignment for kids under the age of 18 was passed. One family has already made the move to...

cw39.com
#Gender Transition#Gender Reassignment#Transgender Youth#Lgbt#Kark#Family#Transgender Children#Ark#Albuquerque#Kids#Law#Surgical Treatment#Medical Professionals#Nurses#Testosterone Treatments#Environment#State Lines
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Arkansas StateKHBS

Another Arkansas man arrested in U.S. Capitol insurrection

FLIPPIN, Ark. — Jon Thomas Mott of Flippin, Arkansas, has been arrested in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. Video recordings and police bodycam captured John Mott moving through the U.S. Capitol building, according to a law enforcement report. In one video, Mott is seen pushing...
Little Rock, ARharrisondaily.com

Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span's closure has been fired, Arkansas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Other days

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Albuquerque, NMkanw.com

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and segments of the U.S.-Mexico border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats in the region would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but they've lost about half of their historic range. Several individual male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona and New Mexico over the last two decades, but there's no evidence of breeding pairs establishing territories beyond northern Mexico.
Arkansas StateUS News and World Report

GOP County Judge Running for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Monday said he's seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year in what's becoming an increasingly crowded primary. Wood became the fourth candidate to announce he's running in the GOP primary for the state's No. 2 constitutional...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
Las Cruces, NMLaredo Morning Times

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico's Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains were rescued by the Las Cruces Fire Department and other law enforcement officers. The hiking group from El Paso, Texas, was trying what authorities called an ambitious attempt...
Politicsyouthtoday.org

Ban On Juvenile Life Without Parole Fails In New Mexico

A bill that would have prohibited life sentences and mandated earlier probation eligibility for juveniles has failed to become law in New Mexico, exposing deep rifts between those seeking judicial reform and victim advocates. Seventy-five New Mexicans are currently serving sentences longer than 15 years for crimes they committed before...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Washington County judge announces for lieutenant governor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, a Republican, announced his campaign for lieutenant governor Monday. "I'm running for lieutenant governor because there are big issues facing our state and my record of cutting government waste, recruiting new businesses and standing for conservative values are needed for a better Arkansas," Wood said in his announcement.
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...