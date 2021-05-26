Eagles single-game tickets to go on sale June 2nd

Single-game tickets for all Philadelphia Eagles preseason and regular-season home games will go on sale online at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com . There is a four-ticket limit per household.

Tickets for the Eagles’ two stadium training-camp practices also will be available on Ticketmaster at the same time. The dates for the public practices are Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. Both start times will be 7 p.m.

Public practice general admission tickets are $10. There also will be an option to purchase a $25 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience at the practices.

All ticket proceeds for the public practices will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and its mission to fund innovative autism research and programming.

Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals over the age of 2 will require a ticket for entry. For both public practices, there are no ticket limitations per customer and parking will be free.

Lincoln Financial Field is expected to operate at full capacity this coming season.

The Eagles will open training camp on July 27. Exact dates and times for the sessions have not been announced.

Eagles’ 2021 home schedule

Preseason

Aug. 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 19: vs. New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m.

Regular season

Sept. 19: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m.

Nov. 7: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 21: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 or Dec. 19: vs. Washington Football Team, TBD.

Dec. 26: vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.

