In marketing circles, there is the legend of the $100,000 olive. As ABC recounted in 2001, Robert Crandall, the head of American Airlines in the 1980s, calculated that he could save the company $100,000 a year, though Forbes and other sources peg the amount at $40,000. They could be counting for inflation, though US Inflation Calculator finds that $40,000 in 1980 would only be worth $85,922.33 in 2001. The point, however, is that Crandall figured a good wheeze for squeezing some extra savings.