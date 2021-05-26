Using Data to Choose the Best WDW Resort for You – Part Two

Specific details can make or break your entire vacation. Was the pool too crowded? Was the food a mess? I’m here to help you avoid those problems. In part one of this series, we looked at rooms, check-in, and staff to see if any WDW resorts rose to the top. Or sometimes to see if they yelled at you to stay away (spoiler alert: they did). This week is all about pools and dining. So if lounging by the pool is important to you, or food is the way to your heart, come along and explore the data with me.