Remembering George Floyd, activists call for repeal of law that they claim shields police
One year after the killing of George Floyd, activists gathered on the steps of the State House to call once again for action on police accountability. On Tuesday speeches -- tributes to Floyd mixed with renewed demands for the repeal of the law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights -- revealed exasperation, frustration and restrained optimism on Rhode Island's ability to be an instrument of reform.www.providencejournal.com