Wow! Based on stats from last year, you knew things were probably only going to uptrend in 2021. And they're sure off to a hot start. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has released record-breaking numbers for first quarter of 2021 for visitors to Montana State Parks. FWP says that there were 393,175 park visitors in the first quarter, a 20.2% increase over 2020 and a 78% increase over the same period in 2019. Of the 40 state parks that were seasonally open during this period, 80% experienced an increase in estimated visitation compared with last year.