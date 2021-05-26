La Farge woman injured in two-vehicle crash in the town of Forest

A La Farge woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash, Tuesday, May 25, at the intersection of County Road V and County Road P in the town of Forest. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6 p.m. a pickup truck operated by Logan Egge, 31, of Westby, was northbound on County Road V and failed to stop at the stop sign. Egge's truck collided with a vehicle operated by Linda Jordan, 45, of La Farge, who was traveling east on County Road P. Jordan's vehicle spun around and ended up in the ditchline. Egge's truck continued down the ditch and came to a final rest in the southbound lane on County Road V.