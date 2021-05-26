Cancel
La Farge, WI

La Farge woman injured in two-vehicle crash in the town of Forest

La Crosse Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA La Farge woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash, Tuesday, May 25, at the intersection of County Road V and County Road P in the town of Forest. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6 p.m. a pickup truck operated by Logan Egge, 31, of Westby, was northbound on County Road V and failed to stop at the stop sign. Egge's truck collided with a vehicle operated by Linda Jordan, 45, of La Farge, who was traveling east on County Road P. Jordan's vehicle spun around and ended up in the ditchline. Egge's truck continued down the ditch and came to a final rest in the southbound lane on County Road V.

lacrossetribune.com
Readstown, WIWEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man arrested for OWI after car crash

READSTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) -The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said Bradi Larson was driving eastbound on West Kickapoo Street in Readstown when he lost control of his car Saturday evening. The 26-year-old from La Crosse hit a road sign before his car stopped in the ditch. Deputies found Larson a short...
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!