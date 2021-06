More houses are selling above list price than at any other time since records have been kept on such data. In some cases and in some areas, homes are selling on average in 17 days. Some buyers were so anxious to flee their current urban properties that according to a Redfin survey of approximately 2,000 homebuyers, 63% said they bid on a home they hadn’t seen in person yet. The flight of homebuyers to less densely populated regions created significant demand in suburbs and other rural areas where real estate taxes were significantly lower than those in the urban regions. Low-tax states not only gave them better value per square foot but also gave them an incentive when it came to real estate tax rates. Typically these low-tax states either had low income tax rates or no income tax at all. States such as Texas, Florida and North Carolina were beneficiaries of this migration.