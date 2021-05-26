Alice Russell & Harlan Rice

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe children of Oliver A. and Stella A. (Walker) Rice both passed from this life to the next in Michigan, Harlan Rice in Jackson, and Alice M. (Rice) Russell in Potterville. Oliver and Stella were long time residents in the Boscobel area and came from a long line of Rice ancestors who helped settle the area in the early 1800’s. Oliver and Stella followed their two children to Michigan in their later years and are buried in the cemetery near their daughter.

