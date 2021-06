WESTBOROUGH – The Friends of the Westborough Public Library recently announced the return of its outdoor book sales, which will be held on the second Saturday of each month: June 12, July 10, August 14, September 11, and October 9. Rain dates will be the following Saturdays if necessary. Sales will take place on the front lawn of the Westborough Library, 55 West Main St. from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. All adult materials are $1 and all children’s items are 50 cents. The popular “fill a bag for $5” will take place at the end of each sale.