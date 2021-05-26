Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Choreographs Olympic Gymnastics Routine

By Beth Heyn
Heavy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe professional dancers on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are often very talented in choreography, as it’s a large part of what they do on the show. One pro took his talents a step further and teamed up with a former celebrity partner to choreograph her winning gymnastics floor routine.

heavy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Dancing With The Stars#Abc#Sports Illustrated#Yurchenko#Choreography#Choreographing Biles#Simz#Heels#Time#Rumors#Difficulty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEBiz Times

Pro wrestling, gymnastics events coming to Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum continues to add more events to its calendar as spectators are increasingly returning to large crowd events. The World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) announced that it will bring its Supershow event to Fiserv Forum on July 31. WWE brought two shows to Fiserv Forum in 2019. A WWE event at Fiserv Forum scheduled for March 28, 2020 was cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sportsbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Gymnast Fraser channels creative spirit in quest for Olympic glory

HAVING thrust himself to the top of the global gymnastics ladder with world gold in 2019, Tokyo-bound Joe Fraser had to utilise all his creative nous through the Covid-19 pandemic in order to realise his Olympic dream. The 22-year-old will make his first appearance on sport’s greatest stage at this...
Sportsnewsatw.com

Tokyo Olympics: Gymnast Becky Downie misses out on Games selection

World uneven bars silver medallist Becky Downie has missed out on selection for the British Olympic team. British Gymnastics had granted the 29-year-old an extension to its selection process following the death of her younger brother Josh last month. But despite her good results she is not part of the...
Sportswhtc.com

Japanese gymnastics star Uchimura headed to fourth Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, is headed for his fourth straight Olympic Games after clinching a place on the national team on Sunday with a tie-breaking point. Uchimura, 32, long so dominant in the sport he’s been known as “King Kohei,” has opted...
Utah Statekslsports.com

Decorated Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles To Make Appearance In Utah In October

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Decorated United States Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles will be visiting the state of Utah on October 2, 2021. Simone Biles will headline the “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour,” which will take place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah on October 2. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, June 11.
TV ShowsPosted by
Us Weekly

Dancing With the Stars’ Most Shocking Eliminations

We demand a recount! While some Dancing With the Stars contestants are understandably eliminated for their two left feet, other entrants are sent home far too early. The voting system got an overhaul for season 28, following the controversial victory of radio host Bobby Bones one season prior, but the changeup didn’t stop fan favorites from leaving the ballroom.
NFLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Reveals How BF Jonathan Owens Helps Her Practice Self-Care Ahead Of Olympics

Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles, credits her parents and NFL boyfriend Jonathon Owens, as being the best support system any daughter, athlete and girlfriend could ask for. Athletes may not be superheroes, but with the amount of pressure they carry on their shoulders, they might as well be. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 24, who made her debut at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, has made her mental health as much a priority recently as her dedication is to the sport. While she is preparing herself for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Simone does not forget to take some time off for herself and completely recharge every Sunday. In her recent interview with Health Magazine, she shared, “I really like to relax. So, I’ll hang by the pool with my boyfriend, or have my family come over.” Although she credits her parents for being a solid support system for her throughout the years, clearly her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, is also helping Simone when it comes to dealing with the pressure of playing a professional sport.
SportsMarconews.com

Simone Biles is a lock for U.S. Olympic gymnastics team. Who will join her?

FORT WORTH, Texas — Let’s get this out of the way first: Simone Biles leads the competition. By a lot. That Biles, the reigning world and Olympic champion and owner of many records and even more medals, would be in first place after the first night of competition at the U.S. gymnastics championships was a given before Friday’s meet began. She’s going to Tokyo, where she’s going to win many medals, most, if not all, of them gold.
EntertainmentPopSugar

Simone Shares the "Ups and Downs" of Her Gymnastics Career in Simone vs Herself

Simone Biles is unquestionably one of the greatest athletes of all time — she has four gymnastics moves named after her and keeps breaking records. So if you are just as curious as we are to get a peek behind the curtain of the GOAT and her training, the 19-time World Champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist is starring in the third season of the Facebook Watch Versus series: Simone vs Herself. It's a fitting title since she's in a league of her own in women's gymnastics.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Newsweek

Simone Biles' Gymnastics Routine Leaves Commentators Speechless

Simone Biles regularly wows spectators with her routines, and the U.S Gymnastics Championships were no exception. The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist left commentators fixated—and unable to comment—during her stunning showcase in Fort Worth, Texas. Biles claimed her seventh women's all-round title after securing a score of 119.650. The result put...