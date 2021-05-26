Cancel
Charleston, SC

Charleston Southern adds 2 coaches to women's basketball staff

By Staff report
The Post and Courier
 17 days ago

Charleston Southern women's basketball coach Clarisse Garcia announced the addition of Stephanie Stoglin-Reed and Ashley Jones to the coaching staff on May 25. Stoglin-Reed will serve as the Bucs' associate head coach and comes to CSU by way of Southern Miss, with previous experience at Marshall, Kansas State, Texas State and North Texas. Jones joins the Bucs as an assistant coach and brings experience by way of the ATL Bucks Basketball, Nike ProSkills EYBL Basketball and Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

