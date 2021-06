How Meta-Learning and a counter intuitive approach to creating an AI Ethical Framework can counter bias creep. AI models are as good as the algorithms and data they are trained on. When an AI system fails, it is usually due to three factors; 1) the algorithm has been incorrectly trained, 2) there is bias in the system’s training data, or 3) there is developer bias in the model building process. The focus of this article is on the bias in training data and the bias that is coded directly into AI systems by model developers.