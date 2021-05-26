Over 70% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience ‘long haul’ symptoms, landmark Stanford study finds

LOS ANGELES >> Nearly 5,000 volunteers are being sought for a nationwide online study on the long-term symptoms of COVID-19, UCLA announced on Thursday, June 3. “In this study, we are asking eligible individuals to share their health information so that researchers and doctors can better understand and improve the long-term clinical care for patients with ongoing health issues post COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Joann Elmore, a professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and principal investigator at the UCLA site.