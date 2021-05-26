Over 70% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience ‘long haul’ symptoms, landmark Stanford study finds
More than 70% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience persistent symptoms months after initial recovery, according to a new Stanford School of Medicine study published in the JAMA Network Open Medical Journal on Wednesday. Alongside their findings, the lead authors designed a set of recommendations to help future research standards and guidelines produce consistent results on the long-term COVID-19 recovery.www.stanforddaily.com