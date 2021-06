TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Earlier this month Tallahassee Community College welcomed in Rick Cabrera as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program. Cabrera said becoming the head coach of a program like TCC's would’ve been the only way he ever decided to leave his job at a division one university. He hopes to bring in a fast paced style of play that draws a major emphasis on defense. Cabrera himself is going to play a major role at implementing and executing a defense that is up to his standards. While allowing the offense to build off of the talent he has on the court.