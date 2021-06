Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent in April, dropping slightly from 3.2 percent in March. The state’s adjusted labor force increased in April by 969 workers to 900,324, the first increase for the labor force in 2021, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The total number of working Idahoans grew by 1,603 to 872,168, while the number of unemployed dropped to 28,156, from 28,815 in March.