Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor Art Fair Is Planning A Return In July 2021

This long running event is actually the culmination of three different fairs all coming together at once, The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair which started in 1960, The State Street Area Art Fair which began in 1968, and the Summer Arts Festival. Each one of these has its own unique spin and audience. Put them all together and you have Art Fair Week in Ann arbor. Most years this event will showcase the work of over 1000 artists during the run of the event.

Jackson, MI
