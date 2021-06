For everyone out there interested in the latest on Big Brother 23, we come bearing a small but welcome update this Memorial Day Weekend!. In a new post on Twitter, casting producer Alex Stern confirmed that her job is done for the season — while this doesn’t mean that the cast is 100% finalized, she has worked to deliver a number of candidates for the higher-ups. Casting a show like this is a long and elaborate process, one where so many people have a say before people enter the house. Casting producers find great candidates, and then executive producers / CBS work to filter things down further.