Homestead, PA

Area amusement, water parks set to open Memorial Day weekend

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 15 days ago
Two area summer attractions are set to open on Memorial Day weekend.

Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier will be kicking off its 144th season, and Sandcastle in Homestead will be celebrating its 32nd season, when both parks open starting Saturday, May 29.

At Idlewild & SoakZone, guests will see the beginning stages of an extensive, multi-season park upgrade. Idlewild’s main restrooms underwent a complete renovation, adding state-of-the-art features complemented by a stylish carousel theme. The facilities are more spacious and accessible, as the park added a separate family restroom that also includes an adult changing table.

“Our classic amusement rides and theme areas, like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and the SoakZone water park, offer plenty to smile about,” General Manager Brandon Leonatti said. “We look forward to getting back to providing family fun this summer, and continue to plan for more enhancements to the park in the near future.”

Both parks are offering free admission to military (including veterans and retired service members) who present a valid ID at the entrance. Discounted tickets are available for military family members when purchased online in advance. In addition, Sandcastle FunDay tickets can now be purchased for up to 30% off at Sandcastlewaterpark.com for opening weekend. Idlewild is offering tickets for their first two weekends for just $29.99 with the purchase of four or more at Idlewild.com. Plus, the Platinum Pass combines both Western Pennsylvania institutions with sister park Kennywood for an incredible value, available in easy, three-payment plans.

Masks and social distancing are not needed for all vaccinated guests and team members, but is needed for those who are not vaccinated, and the parks will operate at 75% capacity. Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase dated tickets online in order to confirm their spot in the park, or opt for a Season Pass - reservations are not required!

For more information on the 2021 seasons at Idlewild & SoakZone or Sandcastle Waterpark, visit the park websites.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back our guests and providing a safe, clean, and enjoyable atmosphere,” Sandcastle’s new Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza said.

