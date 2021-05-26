Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kevin Hart Jokes About How Relaxed He Was After Welcoming His Fourth Baby: 'I've Been There'

By Nicholas Rice
Posted by 
People
People
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Kevin Hart, welcoming his forth child into his family brood last year was smooth sailing. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the 41-year-old actor and comedian opened up to host Ellen DeGeneres about how calm he was when his daughter, Kaori Mai, was born in September. When...

people.com
People

People

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Baby Girl#Joy#Star#People S Free Daily#Jumanji#Jokes#Comedian#Host Ellen#Daughter Heaven#Juicy Celebrity News#Son Hendrix#Son Kenzo Kash#Honey#Ex Wife#Anymore Additions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesEsquire

Ellen DeGeneres is Ending Her Show. Let's Trace the Timeline of When It Fell Apart.

After 18 years on the air, Ellen DeGeneres has announced that The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be dancing off television screens for good in 2022. The official announcement came on Wednesday, followed by a Today show sit down with Savannah Guthrie on Thursday. DeGeneres says the show is ending because she's bored. But, after more than a year of allegations and controversies surrounding DeGeneres and her show, the host’s new narrative feels a lot like spin.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Mary McNamara: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you’re tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres' brand began crumbling long before toxic workplace scandal and Dakota Johnson

DeGeneres' announcement Wednesday that she planned to end her show in 2022 after 19 years prompted many Twitter users to thank Dakota Johnson with memes from her viral November 2019 Ellen appearance for throwing the "first brick" in exposing the daytime talk show host. They attribute that interview for paving the way for current and former The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees coming forward last summer with allegations of a toxic workplace. But as Laura Bradley points out, DeGeneres' announcement was the culmination of years of rumblings of DeGeneres being a not-so-nice person -- in contrast to her "Be Kind" brand. "The rumblings from The Ellen DeGeneres Show first began back in 2014 when, as The Daily Beast reported, former Ellen head writer Karen Kilgariff shared with Marc Maron 'that she was fired from the show after refusing to cross the picket line during the 2008 writers’ strike. DeGeneres has allegedly not spoken to Kilgariff since,'" says Bradley. Bradley also notes that "DeGeneres’ brand already had a few blemishes by the time her staffers began speaking out—and even before that Johnson bit went awry in late 2019. In January of that year, DeGeneres had tried to help Kevin Hart rehabilitate his reputation after his past homophobic tweets had resurfaced online. Hart initially doubled down rather than apologize, although he would later issue a mea culpa when he announced that he was stepping down from the gig.) Throughout their interview, DeGeneres defended Hart and even allowed him to argue that he’d repeatedly apologized for the tweets, a claim that did not stand up to scrutiny. She further revealed that she had personally called the Academy to lobby for his reinstatement....It was both jarring and disheartening to see DeGeneres—a trailblazer for queer people on screen who once lost her job after coming out—working so hard to help Hart evade accountability for his homophobic remarks. But it wouldn’t be the last vexing choice she’d make that year. Months later, in October, she waved away criticism for palling around with George W. Bush at a football game."
Moviesfangirlish.com

See The Trailer For ‘Fatherhood’ Starring Kevin Hart

I think it’s impossible to not love Kevin Hart and every movie that he makes. He’s a comedic genius. And his newest movie… ya, I am gonna cry my eyes out. The trailer for Hart‘s latest movie, Fatherhood, was released. What’s it about?. “In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true...
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Kevin Hart announces his own Peacock talk show, ‘Hart to Heart’

Kevin Hart wants to chat. During NBC’s presentation of upcoming fall shows Monday, the comedian announced he’s launching his own talk show, “Hart to Heart,” on Peacock . “I’m rolling the dice. We’re going to get comfortable. We’re going to get to know each other,” Hart said. “Dammit, we’re getting...
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Dakota Johnson Didn’t Kill Ellen DeGeneres’ Brand. Ellen Did That Herself.

The news snowballed quickly on Wednesday morning: First came the Daily Mail report that Ellen DeGeneres has decided to end her talk show after 19 seasons, thanks at least in part to her ratings downfall (DeGeneres’ rep vehemently denied the report). Less than an hour later, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with the comedian, who claimed she was leaving the show because it isn’t “a challenge anymore.” In the hours that followed, the interview shot across Twitter, often accompanied by stills of Dakota Johnson moments before she famously gutted the comedian on air with five little words: That’s not the truth, Ellen...
CelebritiesPage Six

Tiffany Haddish poised to take over Ellen’s daytime crown

Tiffany Haddish is poised to take over Ellen’s TV crown, Page Six is told. The “Girls Trip” star, 40, has frequently filled in for Ellen DeGeneres, 63. In the wake of her killing her daytime talk show, a senior NBCUniversal source told us: “Tiffany is a favorite, she has humor and empathy in spades.
TV & VideosPopculture

Kelly Clarkson Is Reportedly the Frontrunner to Replacing Ellen DeGeneres

Kelly Clarkson has been hosting her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, since September 2019, and her skills in the interviewer's chair have reportedly made her the frontrunner to replace Ellen DeGeneres' soon-to-be-vacated time slot on NBC. According to TMZ, Clarkson's show is being considered for a move to The Ellen DeGeneres Show's syndicated hour, an idea that was reportedly floated long before the pandemic began.
TV ShowsSFGate

Kevin Hart's 'Die Hart' Renewed for Season 2 at Roku, After Ex-Quibi Show Shattered Records

Kevin Hart action-comedy series “Die Hart” has officially been renewed for a second season — again. Roku announced that it has ordered Season 2 of “Die Hart,” which naturally will be titled “Die Harter,” as an exclusive for the free, ad-supported Roku Channel. “It’s been great to see the incredible response to ‘Die Hart’ on the Roku Channel,” Hart said in a statement. “We’re excited to be partnering with Roku to bring another season to its audience.”
TV & VideosSacramento Bee

Roku saves Quibi’s Kevin Hart comedy ‘Die Hart,’ bringing it back for season 2

Quibi was a massive failure of a streaming service that came and went last year in the blink of an eye during the pandemic. Roku picked up Quibi’s shows and the service has decided to give Kevin Hart’s comedy “Die Hart,” starring Hart and John Travolta, a second season. (Quibi had actually greenlit a second season of the show last September, just weeks before shutting down.)
Celebritiesradiojamestown.com

Kevin Hart reveals if he and wife Eniko Parrish will have more children

Kevin Hart, who welcomed daughter Kaori in September, candidly spoke about whether he and wife Eniko Parrish are thinking about having more children. The father of four chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his growing family and laughed, "Is the house not loud enough? I think it is, right? I think it's loud enough around here."
Family RelationshipsVincennes Sun Commercial

Kevin Hart rules out more children

Kevin Hart's house is "too loud" for him to want more kids. The 'Fatherhood' actor - who has Heaven, 16, and Hendrix, 13, with ex-wife Torrei, and Kenzo, three, and Kaori, eight months, with spouse Eniko - thinks he has the "perfect household" with four children and confirmed he has no plans to bring any more babies into the world.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres Claims Of Not Knowing The Ellen Show Was Toxic

It’s been a few days since Ellen DeGeneres made the timely but not wholly unprecedented announcement about ending The Ellen Show. The news comes as DeGeneres’ contract is ending next TV season and also after the daytime TV host herself has seen her series weather controversy and accusations over the past year. Now, other daytime TV host Wendy Williams, who is no stranger to controversy herself, is weighing in on the matter.