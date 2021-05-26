Kevin Hart Jokes About How Relaxed He Was After Welcoming His Fourth Baby: 'I've Been There'

DeGeneres' announcement Wednesday that she planned to end her show in 2022 after 19 years prompted many Twitter users to thank Dakota Johnson with memes from her viral November 2019 Ellen appearance for throwing the "first brick" in exposing the daytime talk show host. They attribute that interview for paving the way for current and former The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees coming forward last summer with allegations of a toxic workplace. But as Laura Bradley points out, DeGeneres' announcement was the culmination of years of rumblings of DeGeneres being a not-so-nice person -- in contrast to her "Be Kind" brand. "The rumblings from The Ellen DeGeneres Show first began back in 2014 when, as The Daily Beast reported, former Ellen head writer Karen Kilgariff shared with Marc Maron 'that she was fired from the show after refusing to cross the picket line during the 2008 writers’ strike. DeGeneres has allegedly not spoken to Kilgariff since,'" says Bradley. Bradley also notes that "DeGeneres’ brand already had a few blemishes by the time her staffers began speaking out—and even before that Johnson bit went awry in late 2019. In January of that year, DeGeneres had tried to help Kevin Hart rehabilitate his reputation after his past homophobic tweets had resurfaced online. Hart initially doubled down rather than apologize, although he would later issue a mea culpa when he announced that he was stepping down from the gig.) Throughout their interview, DeGeneres defended Hart and even allowed him to argue that he’d repeatedly apologized for the tweets, a claim that did not stand up to scrutiny. She further revealed that she had personally called the Academy to lobby for his reinstatement....It was both jarring and disheartening to see DeGeneres—a trailblazer for queer people on screen who once lost her job after coming out—working so hard to help Hart evade accountability for his homophobic remarks. But it wouldn’t be the last vexing choice she’d make that year. Months later, in October, she waved away criticism for palling around with George W. Bush at a football game."