Mets' Miguel Castro: Nabs win Tuesday

Castro (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday against the Rockies, striking out four over two scoreless innings while walking one. The right-hander was the first pitcher out of the bullpen after Jacob deGrom got the hook following five strong innings in his return to the rotation, and Castro was rewarded for his dominant effort when the Mets took the lead for good in the sixth. On the season, the 26-year-old has three holds in addition to his win with a 2.79 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB through 19.1 innings.