MLB

Mets' Miguel Castro: Nabs win Tuesday

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Castro (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday against the Rockies, striking out four over two scoreless innings while walking one. The right-hander was the first pitcher out of the bullpen after Jacob deGrom got the hook following five strong innings in his return to the rotation, and Castro was rewarded for his dominant effort when the Mets took the lead for good in the sixth. On the season, the 26-year-old has three holds in addition to his win with a 2.79 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB through 19.1 innings.

www.cbssports.com
Jacob Degrom
Miguel Castro
#Rockies#Striking Out#Lead#Bb#Walking
Colorado Rockies
MLB
New York Mets
Sports
Baseball
MLBTaunton Gazette

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBNewsday

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo to begin rehab assignments

ATLANTA — Ravaged by injuries, the Mets did reveal one positive and significant health-related update on Wednesday: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday. That will be his first game in 14 months. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The Mets have...
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Conforto (hamstring) likely landing on Mets IL

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a hamstring injury. Conforto exited Sunday's game early after pulling up lame running to first base in the first inning. The Mets are expected to make the move official after Conforto undergoes an MRI on Monday. Prospect outfielder Khalil Lee has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Conforto on the active roster.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Put McNeil and Conforto on IL, Promote Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas

The Mets announced a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday before their three-game series vs the Braves in Atlanta. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto were both placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring strains. McNeil’s injury is to the left hamstring, while Conforto’s is to the right. To take...
MLBBirmingham Star

Report: Mets to put Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil on IL

The Mets are set to add outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Jeff McNeil to the 10-day injured list with hamstring injuries, the New York Daily News reported Monday. Both players left Sunday's game with the injuries, Conforto (right hamstring) in the first inning and McNeil (left) in the second. McNeil missed games last week with cramping issues.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ender Inciarte on Braves' bench versus Mets

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field over Inciarte and hit seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Braves have an implied total of 4.4 runs. Walker...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jose Peraza: Homers in win

Peraza went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during the first game of Thursday's doubleheader win over the Rockies. Leading off the third inning, Peraza got the scoring started and gave the Mets the lead for good by taking German Marquez deep with a 367-shot to deep left center. It was the second long ball of the year for the 27-year-old, who is batting .213/.260/.383 overall.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves and Mets set to square off for first time in 2021

After picking up a series in Milwaukee over the weekend, the Braves are returning home for a week-long homestand. They’ll be kicking off seven straight days of baseball in Cobb County with their first series of the season against the New York Mets. While the Mets may getting off to...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Atlanta Braves announce Monday night lineup vs. NY Mets

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves open a three-game series down in Georgia on Monday Night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and ESPN Nationally. Mets:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Braves. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Atlanta...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Report: Conforto and McNeil Headed to Mets Growing Injured List

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reported Monday that according to a source with knowledge of the situation, both Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil are headed to the injured list with hamstring strains. Conforto exited Sunday’s game in the first inning, followed by McNeil in the second inning,...
MLBOttumwa Courier

Mets place Conforto, McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay. “We’re...
MLBBirmingham Star

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not yet swinging bat

Guillorme (oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat during his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a right oblique strain, Guillorme is realistically at least a week away from returning from the 10-day injured list. When the Mets are at full strength, Guillorme typically functions mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement off the bench, but his absence looms larger now that four everyday players -- Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) -- are also on the 10-day injured list.
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Valley City Saints Win Season Opener

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ryan Reynolds might have only had one hit in his Valley City Saints debut, but that one hit was a big one as he capped off a 5-run 2nd inning with a grand slam that helped propel the Saints to a 9-6 victory over the Fargo Mets in their 2021 season opener at Charlie Brown Memorial Field.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Gets breather Monday

McCann isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta. McCann went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last three games. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Position players, May 10-16

While the week started with a walk-off victory and a two-game sweep of the Orioles that lengthened the Mets’ winning streak to seven games, the weekend unfolded disastrously in St. Petersburg. The Mets were swept, they played bad baseball, and several players went down with injuries. Albert Almora Jr. logged...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Three Areas Where Taijuan Walker Has Excelled

After a torturous three-game stay the Trop in Tampa Bay, let’s think about something positive for a second, shall we?. The season is still young, but it’s hard to ignore the production the New York Mets have already gotten from starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. And when you think about him getting signed for three years and $23 million, it feels like an even shrewder deal for the Amazins.
MLBnewyorkian.com

Mets bust out in blowout win over Braves

Taijuan Walker delivered five shutout innings and the Mets bats took care of the rest, teeing off on the Braves for five home runs in their fourth straight win, 13-2, on a chilly Saturday night at Citi Field. Source: NY Post click here for more…