Nationals' Sam Clay: Continues solid stretch
Clay gave up a hit and a walk over one scoreless inning in Tuesday's loss to the Reds. He struck out one. The southpaw isn't being used in many high-leverage spots and has only two holds this season without a save or decision, but Clay has been a reliable arm for the Nats. He hasn't been charged with an earned in 12 straight appearances covering nine innings, although his 6:4 K:BB over that stretch isn't exactly dominant, to leave him with a 2.51 ERA and 1.40 WHIP on the year.www.cbssports.com