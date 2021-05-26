Cancel
MLB

Nationals' Sam Clay: Continues solid stretch

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Clay gave up a hit and a walk over one scoreless inning in Tuesday's loss to the Reds. He struck out one. The southpaw isn't being used in many high-leverage spots and has only two holds this season without a save or decision, but Clay has been a reliable arm for the Nats. He hasn't been charged with an earned in 12 straight appearances covering nine innings, although his 6:4 K:BB over that stretch isn't exactly dominant, to leave him with a 2.51 ERA and 1.40 WHIP on the year.

MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

As scoreless streak continues, Clay Holmes' confidence and comfort grows

For the 10th straight time, Pirates right-hander Clay Holmes entered a game and threw a shutout outing on Wednesday night. It was against the Chicago Cubs this time, in a 4-1 loss. It’s happened against every team he’s faced the entire month, as his nine-inning scoreless streak has spanned all of May.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Jon Lester: Solid in no-decision

Lester didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three. The only blemish on the veteran southpaw's ledger was a second-inning solo shot by Dansby Swanson, but Lester got pulled just short of his second quality start of the season after tossing 87 pitches (53 strikes), as he was working on only three days rest. He'll take a 4.37 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB through 35 innings into his next outing.
MLSTulsa World

FC Tulsa update: Road stretch continues without two key players

Up next: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sporting KC II, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas. Records: FC Tulsa 3-1-0, 9 points (2nd place-tie, USL Central Division); Sporting KC II, 0-3-3, 3 points (6th place-tie, USL Central Division) Season series: FC Tulsa leads 1-0 TV: My41/ESPN-Plus. Next home match: June 16...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bullpen finishes long, tiring stretch with solid effort in loss

Among the many relievers in the Cardinals’ bullpen, about the only guy who wasn’t in need of a rest Sunday was Angel Rondon, who was promoted from Memphis this weekend after last pitching May 30. A starter at the Triple-A level, he was thrown into a relief role upon arrival...
MLBAthletics Nation

Quick look: James Kaprielian off to strong start in MLB rotation

The Oakland A’s acquired three prospects in exchange for Sonny Gray in 2017, and two of them are now out of the organization. Only pitcher James Kaprielian remains from the original trio. At the time of the trade, Kaprielian was a high-risk gamble and long-term project. He’d been a 1st-round...
Sportsfitnessgizmos.com

MISIG Golf Stretching Aid

In order to improve your golf game, you need to work on your form and technique all the time. The MISIG Golf Stretching Aid can help. It increases your degrees of back swing, so you can get the right amount of stretch in your shoulders, back, and hips. The MISIG locks your elbow to replicate the mechanics of a great swing. It also helps you get a good stretch to prevent injury.
Orlando, FLStar-Banner

Gators' Sam Riffice wins NCAA tennis singles national championship

ORLANDO — Florida’s Sam Riffice won the NCAA Men's Singles National Championship on Friday at the USTA National Campus. No. 6-seeded Riffice defeated No. 2-seeded Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to earn the third singles title in program history. Previously, Mark Merklein (1994) and Jeff Morrison (1999) earned the singles trophy for the Gators.
MLBrotoballer.com

Brandon Belt Activated Tuesday, Batting Fourth

The San Francisco Giants activated first baseman Brandon Belt from the 10-day injured list Tuesday ahead of their matchup with the Rangers on the road. The veteran had been recovering from an oblique injury but will play first base and bat fourth. Belt's return will be welcomed by the Giants, who are currently dealing with a host of other injuries. He hasn't hit for much average but does have a .474 slugging percentage and faces a nice matchup in the Rangers upon his return. Relief pitcher Camilo Doval was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.--Connelly Doan - RotoBaller.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Likely out for rest of first half

Flaherty's oblique strain is expected to keep him out through the All-Star break, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Previous reports indicated that Flaherty's strain was a significant one, with Katie Woo of The Athletic relaying that the Cardinals were prepared to be without their ace until early August. Heyman's report doesn't offer an official timeline, but it essentially supports the notion that the Cardinals don't anticipate Flaherty returning to the rotation within the next month. Before straining his left oblique, Flaherty had paid off handsomely for those who spent an early round draft pick on him. Through his first 11 starts, Flaherty went 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 62 innings.
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

2021 PBR Draft Board - June Update

Normally at this point in the calendar, rankings would be finalized and we would be reacting as the MLB Draft unfolds, but we still have a month to go. The PBR Draft Board was due for an update and it is here. This isn’t final, as we’ll surely make some tweaks as July 10 creeps closer, and the extra month gives even more time to evaluate, but this is a reflection of how things have played out the last few months.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Jace Peterson: Rejoins Brewers

The Brewers recalled Peterson from Triple-A Nashville prior to Tuesday's game against the Reds. Peterson was designated for assignment May 24 after he finished his rehab assignment for an injured thumb, and was ultimately outrighted to Triple-A on May 26. He'll now return to the Brewers, where he'll look to improve upon a .208/.321/.458 slash line that he posted in 28 major-league plate appearances during April. Peterson will take the roster spot of Keston Hiura, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nate Lowe left out of Rangers' lineup Wednesday

Lowe will take a seat while Charlie Culberson covers first base. Brock Holt will make a start on third and hit second. numberFire’s models project Culberson for 8.2 FanDuel points and he has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday. Holt ($2,400) is projected for 8.1 FanDuel points. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Rangers have an implied total of 4.0 runs.
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Another solid effort

Lyles allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings Tuesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision. Lyles limited the Giants throughout his start, with the only major damage against him coming on a solo home run by Brandon Crawford. He was unable to rack up strikeouts, but limited his opposition to only one extra-base hit and stranded five runners on base. Lyles has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven consecutive starts and worked at least five innings in each outing. However, he still carries a 5.37 ERA with a 57:24 K:BB across 67 frames this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Shane Bieber: Solid in win Tuesday

Bieber (7-3) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to pick up the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. Bieber's only run allowed came in the fourth inning on an Edmundo Sosa single. He walked two batters and hit another in the same inning. Although he earned the win, Bieber struck out a season-low five batters. It was the first time he struck out less hitters than innings pitched. The 26-year-old has a 2.96 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP with a strong 12.9 K/9 in 85 innings. He will look to continue his winning streak in his next start Sunday against the Mariners.
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Brock Holt: On bench Tuesday

Holt is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants. Holt and Charlie Culberson appear to have settled into a platoon at the hot corner. With lefty Alex Wood on the mound for the Giants, it will be Culberson who starts at third base.